India have made a decent start at Commonwealth Games 2022 and have already won a silver medal at the Men's 55kg Weightlifting event which was secured by Sanket Sargar. Amidst this, fake news has surfaced that Hima Das has won a gold medal in the 400m race at the event. However, the Indian athlete has not competed in CWG 2022 with her event scheduled on August 06, 2022. Virender Sehwag was also caught by this fake news and congratulated the track athlete.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)