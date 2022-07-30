Sanket Sargar has won a silver medal in Men's 55kg Weightlifting category and secured India's first medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian lifter registered a score of 113 (kg) in Snatch and 135 (kg) in Clean & Jerk to put forward a total of 248 (kg) at the event and claim the second podium place.

SILVER🥈Sanket Sargar has done it for India! He is bringing home the silver medal, first medal for India🙌



🏋️‍♂️#B2022🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ClfD2NNwbD— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 30, 2022

