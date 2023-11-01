VVS Laxman, is one of Indian batting legends and part of many memorable moments and victories in Indian cricket history. He is currently the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and turned 49 on Wednesday, November 1. On the special occasion, Rishabh Pant, who is in NCA rehabbing, celebrated his birthday by cutting cake and shared the video on social media. Happy Birthday VVS Laxman: BCCI Wishes Former Team India Cricketer and Current NCA Head as He Turns 49.

Rishabh Pant Shares VVS Laxman's Birthday Celebration Video On Social Media

