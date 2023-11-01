VVS Laxman, one of India's best batsmen at his time and now the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head turned 49 on Wednesday, November 1. On this occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share a birthday wish for the legend. Laxman played a total of 220 international matches in his career and scored 11,119 international runs. Sachin Tendulkar's Statue to Be Unveiled By MCA at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

BCCI Wishes VVS Laxman on His Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

