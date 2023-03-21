Former India cricketer VVS Laxman shared an old viral video of railway pointsman Mayur Shelke who saved a six-year-old boy at the Vangani Station of Central Railway in Thane on April last year. The boy was walking with his visually impaired mother when he fell on the tracks with a train approaching. Shelke ran towards the boy and made sure to save him before the train came near. The pointsman was then awarded INR 50,000 by Ministry of Railways. Interestingly, he shared the half of the reward with the boy for his education.

VVS Laxman Shares Old Viral Video

Bow down in gratitude to Mayur Shelke who saved the life of a 6 year old child of a visually impaired mother,risking his own life . The railways announced a cash prize for Mayur,and he donated half of it for the child’s education. Proud of Mayur’s values🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/Mc9ct5Z63a — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)