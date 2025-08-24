Fans shared some hilarious reactions after Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir used a low-quality picture to congratulate Cheteshwar Pujara on his retirement on Sunday, August 24. The India Test stalwart, in an announcement on social media, said that he is retiring from all forms of Indian cricket and thanked everyone for their support. Tributes started to pour in for India's former Test no 3 batter and Gautam Gambhir also joined the praise. "He stood tall when the storm raged, and he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji," he wrote. But fans were quick to spot the poor quality of the picture that Gautam Gambhir shared and shared their reactions to the same. "Waah kya pic dhunda hain' (Wow, what a picture you have found out), a fan wrote. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: India Test Great Announces Retirement From All Forms of Indian Cricket, Says ‘All Good Things Must Come to an End’ (See Post).

Gautam Gambhir Congratulates Cheteshwar Pujara on His Retirement

He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji 🇮🇳@cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/0Tj836uoO9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2025

'Uploading 144p Pic in 2025'

Uploading 144p pic in big 2025 🤡 — Vishal (@Riyalvishal35) August 24, 2025

'Wah Kya Photo Dhunda Hai'

wah kya photo dhundha hain — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) August 24, 2025

Fan Says Gautam Gambhir Could Have Used Highest Quality

Coach saab thoda acha photo ko Load and higher Quality ka option hi use kar latey 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RM7toukAzc — मोहित शर्मा 🇮🇳 (@_007SharmaMohit) August 24, 2025

Haha

bhai mobile data recharge karwale — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) August 24, 2025

'Change Your Graphic Team'

Change your graphic team Gauti😵‍💫😵‍💫 — Mr. Athar not Ali Khan 🇮🇳🏏 (@cricdrugs) August 24, 2025

