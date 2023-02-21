Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lankan Spin-bowling all-rounder, who was part of Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, will be unable to contribute his services to the franchise because he has been denied the No Objection Certificate to play in PSL 8 by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board. Hasaranga has recently shown great forms across the format of T20 and impressed in the recently finished ILT20 and even featured in the final. A big blow for Quetta Gladiators as he was a key member of their squad.

Wanindu Hasaranga to Not Participate in PSL 2023

