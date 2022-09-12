Wanindu Hasaranga has been adjudged as the player of the tournament for Asia Cup 2022. The Sri Lanka all-rounder finished the competition with nine wickets while making important contributions with the bat. Hasaranga showed his quality in the final taking three wickets while scoring 36 runs.

Wanindu Hasaranga won the player of the tournament award in Asia Cup 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)