Ex-Cricketer, coach and commentator of Pakistan, Waqar Younus has raised questions over third umpire Joel Wilson's decision to give Saud Shakeel out during the fourth innings of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test in Multan. At that point of time, Pakistan was in an advantageous position and could have sealed the Test match if Saud Shakeel, who was batting on 94. stayed a bit longer. Waqar pointed out that while taking the catch wicketkeeper Ollie Pope's fingers were pointed downwards while the third umpire said he saw his fingers under the ball. In that case they should be pointing sideways or upwards. Saud Shakeel Out or Not Out? Twitterati React to Third Umpire’s Decision on Day 4 of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022

Waqar Younus Questions Controversial Decision During PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

Wonder which finger Joel Wilson (Tv umpire) saw under the ball. Fingers were pointing downward when ball hit the turf #ShockingDecision #ENGvPAK #Multan pic.twitter.com/GsxWam16iV — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 12, 2022

