Dinesh Karthik's run-out during the India vs Bangladesh match at the T20 World Cup 2022 has left Twitter divided. Karthik who was well short of his crease was run out at the non-striker's end. The decision was reviewed by the third umpire, and replays showed that the bowler's hand hit the stumps and dislodging the bails. While the ball did hit the stumps, the bails did not come off, which it did when the bowler's hand hit it. The decision was debated amongst the netizens.

See Some Reactions:

'Should Be Not Out'

Dinesh Karthik should be not out ! The ball left the hand,hit the stumps and bounced back did not light up the stumps at all. Only shoriful's hand did. Should have been not out ! Unlucky ! #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup2022 #TeamIndia — Sandy (@SandyFreak7) November 2, 2022

'Not Convinced'

I am not convinced with the decision. Wasn't that hand hitting the stumps? Not sure — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) November 2, 2022

A Bit Like Axar Patel Dismissal vs Pakistan:

the flash starts after the hand touch the wickets not after the balls .. still controversial for me.. a bit like axar Patel's run out against Pakistan #INDvsBAN — aj (@lonewolff70) November 2, 2022

Run Out:

Well it is not to be Dinesh Karthik's World Cup, is it? 😢😥😕 Run Out. #IndvBan — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) November 2, 2022

'Unfortunate'

Feel for Dinesh Karthik. Unfortunate run out. — अनूप त्रिपाठी पथिक (@anoop29220) November 2, 2022

Third Umpire Be Like:

#DineshKarthik was not out Third Umpire while giving his decision: pic.twitter.com/LAimKcT06C — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 2, 2022

'DK is Not Out'

#staraikelungal Dinesh karthik is not out stumps has to be uprooted when bails dislodged, Fielders hand hit the wicket first, then ball, Thoughts please — Ganapathy Sreedharan (@Sreedharj) November 2, 2022

