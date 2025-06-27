In a fierce run-fest in the Major League Cricket 2025 match at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Washington Freedom cruised over LA Knight Riders in the final ball of the final over. Winning the toss, Washington Freedom elected to field first. LA Knight Riders scored a bold 213/4 in the first innings, as veteran Andre Fletcher smashed a lethal century. Andre Fletcher scored 104 runs off just 60 balls. Coming in to bat, Washington Freedom never looked out of the game. Opener Mitchell Owen took the initial initiative, scoring 43 off just 16. Later; Andries Gous, Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Phillips, and Obus Pienaar stuck their parts to pull the last over thriller. T20 specialist all-rounder Andre Russell bowled a brilliant last over, giving just seven runs, but couldn't save the game. This was Washington Freedom's fifth consecutive win. Texas Super Kings Beat LA Knight Riders By 52 Runs in MLC 2025; Donovan Ferreira's All-Round Show Helps TSK Win First Match At Home.

LA Knight Riders Beaten in Last-Ball Thriller

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)