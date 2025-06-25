After back-to-back losses, the Texas Super Kings have found their way back to winning ways, beating Los Angeles Knight Riders in their Major League Cricket 2025 match by 52 runs. Batting first, Texas scored 196-8, thanks to knocks from Shubham Ranjane (70), Donovan Ferreira (43), and Smit Patel (38). Andre Russell and Shadley van Schalkwyk shone, claiming three wickets each. In reply, LA Knight Riders never got their chase off, losing wickets at regular intervals with Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein starring, picking four wickets between them. Ferreria, who starred with the bat, also managed to get the crucial wicket of Unmukt Chand, to ensure the Texas Super Kings win their first match at home. MLC 2025: Seattle Orcas All-Rounder Sikandar Raza Fined 15% of His Match Fee for Breaching Major League Cricket Code of Conduct.

Texas Super Kings Win First Match at Home

Donovan Ferreira delivered with both bat and ball, smashing big hits and taking the key wicket of an in-form Unmukt Chand! A well-deserved Stake Player of the Match! 🏆@StakeIND x @stakenewsindia pic.twitter.com/51xuZx0pMy — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 25, 2025

