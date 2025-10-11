Roman Reigns shocked fans when he brought out a bat and two rugby balls during the WWE Crown Jewel2025 clash against Bronson Reeds at Perth, Australia. He attacked Reeds with the bat immediately and struck him out of the ring. Then he celebrated with the bat in the air like he has scored a half-century. Commentators went absolutely crazy watching him with the bat and they compared with star Australian cricketers like Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting. They even mentioned that the Ashes in coming up in Australia. Fans loved the mention of cricket in WWE and made the video viral on social media. Roman Reigns Brings Out a Cricket Bat and Rugby Balls During WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Hits Bronson Reed With Willow (Watch Video).

Commentators Go Crazy As Roman Reigns Brings Out Cricket Bat to Hit Bronson Reed

