Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants have received some criticism from fans on their recent post on the X handle. In their recent post, LSG shared a picture of the India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill, with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Along with the picture, a caption was written, with an emoji of the trophy. The caption was "Tendulkar ka naam tha. Aise kaise jaane dete". The caption has resulted in some criticism, as many fans questioned the IPL franchise on matters of ethics and professionalism, with some linking the caption to dating rumours between Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. India won the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, and managed to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 2-2. Many have however accepted the post with great fun. IND vs ENG 2025: Danish Kaneria Says Drawing Test Series in England With Young Indian Cricket Team Is Major Motivation for Shubman Gill.

'Dark Ho Gaya'

Bhaisahab ye kuchh zyada hi dark ho gaya, hein😂😂😂😂😂😂 — THE_REALITY_CHECK (@common_voter_07) August 4, 2025

'Dikha Diya Na Aukaat?'

Dikha diya na aukaat? — 𝔽ℂ𝕂𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕤𝕙𝕙 (@Rishi_mcfc) August 5, 2025

'Legend Ke Name Par Aisa Majak'

tum ek professional team ho aur sports ke legend ke name par aisa majak kar rahe ho. cheap franchise. — @Lavish (@iamlavish72) August 4, 2025

'DELETE IT IF U HAVE... OF RESPECT'

AS A PROFESSIONAL SPORTING TEAM, CHEAP MEMES DOESN'T SUIT YOU . DELETE IT IF U HAVE AN IOTA OF RESPECT FOR OUR LEGEND. AND YOU ARE ACTUALLY DIS-RESPECTING THE MAMMOTH RECORD WHICH GILL MADE IN THIS SERIES BY POSTING THIS. — Naveen (@Naveenji09) August 4, 2025

'Sara Ka Sara Mood Kharab'

Sara ka sara Mood kharab kardiya ye post dalke.... — Mohammad Javeed (@JVD428) August 4, 2025

'Lucknow and UP Dono Ka Naam Kharab'

Lucknow and UP dono ka naam kharab kar rakha 🤬 — Jitendra Singh Chauhan🇮🇳 (@jeetuchauhann) August 4, 2025

