Bangladesh on Tuesday pulled off the world’s biggest upsets after they defeated England by 16 runs in the third and final T20I game to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. With this, Bangladesh have now defeated the world’s top three sides (Australia, England, and, New Zealand) in the limited-overs format, with the latest one being England. The 3-0 series whitewash invited reactions from around the world, with former cricket, Wasim Jaffer, being the latest one to comment on England’s series loss. As soon as the series ended in a 3-0 whitewash, the former Indian player, who is also the batting coach of Bangladesh's U-19 team, took to Twitter and teased the ex-England captain, Michael Vaughan. He shared a picture of him in Bangladesh's training kit and wrote, “Hello @MichaelVaughan, long time no see." 'Banglawash' Bangladesh Whitewash England 3-0 in T20I Series, Win Third T20I by 16 Runs.

'Long Time No See Michael Vaughan'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)