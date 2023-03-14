Bangladesh pulled off one of their biggest results in history, beating England in the third and final T20I of the series to inflict a 3-0 whitewash on the reigning T20 World Cup champions. Having won the series 2-0 already, the Shakib Al Hasan-led side batted first in the third match and finished with 158/2, with Litton Das being the best scorer (73 off 57 balls). In response, England were restricted to 142/6 despite a half-century by Dawid Malan and 40 by skipper Jos Buttler. Taskin Ahmed was Bangladesh's best bowler, with figures of 2/26 in his four overs. Shakib Al Hasan Beats Fan Who Took Away His Cap At Promotional Event Following Bangladesh's Historic T20I Win Over England (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Beat England, Clean Sweep T20I Series

A huge victory for Bangladesh 💥 The Tigers have whitewashed the reigning Men's #T20WorldCup Champions England 3-0 in the T20I series 🔥#BANvENG | 📝: https://t.co/muxyBFMbjA pic.twitter.com/pZfKZmXjoH — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2023

