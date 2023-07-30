Wasim Jaffer drew a reference from the popular Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' to react to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's absence from the Indian team in their second ODI against West Indies. The veterans surprisingly did not make it to India's playing XI for the match and stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explained that the two have been rested for the game. Yet, their absence was dearly felt as all India could manage was 181 after being put to bat. West Indies eventually won the contest. 'Take These Chances' Disappointed Fans React After Sanju Samson Fails to Make It Big During IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023.

Wasim Jaffer's Reaction to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Being Rested

Rohit and Virat watching from the dressing room. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fyGeFureme — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2023

