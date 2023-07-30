There has been repeated questions on social media about Sanju Samson not getting ample opportunities despite being a deserving candidate over many non-performers in the team. He was not included in the 1st ODI against West Indies but found a place after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested in the 2nd ODI. Samson batted at no 3 although failed to grab his chances by getting dismissed on just 9 runs off a sharply turned ball of Yannick Cariah. Fans, disappointed by his performance took to twitter to react on his dismissal.

Have to Take These Chances

You have to take these chances, man. Already the team management isn't very fond of you. You can't be throwing your wicket. https://t.co/aahv7m0U06 — Ritvik (@RG_1177) July 29, 2023

Fans Disappointed

People talk a lot about opportunities, but the truth is that whenever there is an opportunity, Sanju has not been able to grab that opportunity. #WIvIND#SanjuSamson https://t.co/s85q0sZYNk — kahani cricket ke (@kahanicricketke) July 29, 2023

Angry Fans

He's mostly having short stays in the middle in international games. Fail to understand the fuss around him. #WIvIND https://t.co/FI3IkOLo4E — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) July 29, 2023

Heartbroken

Just When u Gotta go BIG 🌋 SAMMY 💔🚥 #WIvIND https://t.co/wU49eBr2OQ — Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Film_Director_) July 29, 2023

More Fans Angry

Slight grip for spinners off the pitch & these guys start huffing & puffing lmao https://t.co/AVO2MXhFK3 — Case × Mase × Bruno (@ICT_Stan) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)