David Miller's dismissal was perhaps the decisive moment in the South Africa vs Netherlands match. And it was a splendid fielding effort by 37-year-old Roelof van de Merwe that lead to Miller's downfall. Van de Merwe ran backwards from short fine leg and after clearing some ground, he took a sensational catch. Probably, the catch of the tournament.

Catch of the Tournament?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)