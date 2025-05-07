Jemimah Rodrigues performed her 'guitar celebration' after scoring a century during the IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI in Colombo on May 7. The right-hander held the India Women's National Cricket Team's innings together with a solid knock (123 off 101 balls) which was laced with 15 fours and one six. After getting to the three-figure mark, Jemimah Rodrigues brought out her 'guitar celebration' where he held the bat like a guitar and stroked it like she would do with the guitar's strings. Jemimah Rodrigues' innings helped India Women's National Cricket Team score 337/9 after being asked to bat first by South Africa. IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 Innings Update: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Career-Best 123 Propels India Women to 337/9 Against South Africa Women.

Jemimah Rodrigues Performs 'Guitar Celebration'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)