Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star cricketer Kamindu Mendis flaunted his ambidextrous skills against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Chennai on Friday. The SRH spinner dismissed veteran Ravindra Jadeja while bowling with his right arm. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 10th over. Kamindu bowled a slider to Ravindra Jadeja. The ball skids on and keeps low and beats Jadeja's defence. The CSK batter looked to work on the leg side but ended up missing it completely as the ball shattered his stumps. Jadeja departed after scoring 21 off 17 deliveries, including two boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja's Bat Fails Gauge Test, Chennai Super Kings' All-Rounder Asked to Change It During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Kamindu Mendis Dismisses Ravindra Jadeja

Kamindu Mendis Show Off Ambidextrous Skills!

Kamindu Mendis with his RIGHT ARM OFF SPIN cleans up Ravindra Jadeja CSK slowing down ..#CSKvSRH #SRHvsCSK pic.twitter.com/cvj06OhLvw — Strength_𝕏 (@Masum__007) April 25, 2025

