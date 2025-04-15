Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy bowled yet another special from his artillery during the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match to get Punjab Kings ace all-rounder Glenn Maxwell out for a mere seven runs off 10 deliveries. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a good-length googly to Glenn Maxwell, which the right-handed batter looked to play to the off-side, but as a result of the big gap between the bat and the pads, the bowl entered the stumps, making the bails fall at ease, turning the Aussie clean-bowled. PBKS vs KKR Memes Go Viral After Punjab Kings Suffer Batting Collapse Against Kolkata Knight Riders in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Varun Chakaravarthy Scalps Wicket of Glenn Maxwell:

Varun Chakaravarthy, with a touch of magic, completely deceives Maxwell! Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nrMztYaJQ8#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/26ve87K7oX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2025

