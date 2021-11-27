Perth Scorchers Women (146/5) produced an all-round display as they defeated Adelaide Strikers Women (134/6) by 12 runs in WBBL 2021 final to lift their maiden Women's Big Bash League title.

There are no words. We have just won our first ever #WBBL title!!!! 🏆🤩 Thank you Perth!! #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/dwj6ZsX4Ny — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 27, 2021

