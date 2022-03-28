Indian women's cricket team faced a must-win situation against South Africa in order to qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-final. However, the Women in Blue lost a closely fought encounter and were thus eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message for the women's team. "We know you gave your best and did everything you could. Keep your heads high. We will always support you," tweeted Tendulkar.

We know you gave your best and did everything you could. Keep your heads high. We will always support you. 🇮🇳#WomenInBlue#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/noETUC914W — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 28, 2022

