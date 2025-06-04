England have won the three-match T20I series against West Indies 3-0 and they are all set to host the three-match T20I series against them. Ahead of that, West Indies have announced their 15-member squad for the T20I series. Shai Hope is named captain and he will lead the troops replacing old captain Rovman Powell. Andre Russell has also got a call-up and it seems coach Darren Sammy is eyeing him to have a role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. Australia Squad Announced for West Indies T20I Series: Mitchell Owen Earns Maiden Call-Up, Jake Fraser-McGurk Omitted.

West Indies Announces 15-Member Squad For T20I Series Against England

Holder and Russell return to the T20I squad ahead of the 3 match T20 Series v England!💪🏾#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/kPuZJVCeRy — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)