There seems to be some talk about the boundary length in PSL 2023, with the tournament seeing teams score more than 240 runs on four occasions in the past few days. However, the minimum boundary requirement in the competition, from the centre of the pitch, is 59.43 meters, which is the same as in the Indian Premier League and men's T20Is. The boundary length in the Women's Premier League is a maximum of 60 metres, as was confirmed by a BCCI official. What is the Boundary Length in WPL 2023 Matches? Is It Shorter Than Women's T20 World Cup Games?

Boundary Length in PSL 2023

The criticism on boundary size is also due to lack of knowledge. The minimum boundary requirement from “the center of pitch” in PSL is 59.43 meters, same as Men’s T20Is and IPL. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 10, 2023

