Denmark Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns against the Isle of Man Women's National Cricket Team in the eighth match of the Cyprus Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 on April 19. The much-awaited clash will be played at the Happy Valley Ground and will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are no telecast viewing options for the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 in India due to a lack of a broadcast partner. Similarly, fans will not find online viewing options for the DNK-W vs IOM-W match in India. Fans can check out ICC's official website and social media handles of respective teams for all live scores and updates. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

