The next match of the ongoing Nordic T20I Cup 2025 will be played between the Denmark women's national cricket team and the Norway women's national cricket team on Sunday, August 31. The Denmark Women vs Norway Women will be held at the Ishoj Cricket Club in Vejledalen and will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Denmark vs Norway Women Nordic Cup T20I 2025 is unavailable in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. The Denmark Women vs Norway Women Nordic Cup T20I 2025 live streaming was originally set to be available on FanCode, but they have recently pulled out of the deal due to internal problems, so no live streaming viewing option will be available. We will provide an update as soon as any information is available. Salman Nizar Creates Mayhem by Smashing 11 Sixes in 13 Balls, 40 Runs in Last Over During Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars KCL 2025 Match.

Nordic Cup T20I 2025 Details

Bi-lateral/Multi-nation Events Starting Today, 29th August 2025. Pics Courtesy Emirates Cricket and Cricket Hungary. #CzarsportzNews East Europe Cup: https://t.co/CocXgDsrWL Switzerland Men's Tour of Guernsey: https://t.co/0HxDI9Rs0E Women's Nordic Cup: https://t.co/OS4r1qVD6g… pic.twitter.com/NEC16atCq2 — Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging98) August 29, 2025

