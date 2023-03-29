Kolkata Knight Riders' stars Andre Russell and Rinku Singh engaged in some fun banter ahead of the IPL 2023. The two players, who will be vital for KKR's chances this season, posed for pictures posted on Rinku Singh's account with the left-hander writing, "Who’s winning the fight between us?". Russell then responded to the post, writing, "Dre Russ for sure." Rinku further responded, "In your dreams big man." 'Main Man' Virat Kohli Shares Picture With RCB's Strength and Conditioning Coach Basu Shanker at Gym Session Ahead of IPL 2023.

Read Andre Russell and Rinku Singh's Banter Here

Rinku Singh Posing With Andre Russell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿 (@rinkukumar12)

