Cricket is a sport where emotions run high, be it players or support staff. However, some personalities rarely express themselves. Cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik, in an interview with Trent Rockets coach Andy Flower, quizzed the former Zimbabwe legend's stoic and non-smiling behaviour. Karthik, in a jovial fashion, asked Flower about why people do not see him, India coach Gautam Gambhir, and former England captain Nasser Hussain ever smile. Interestingly, Flower, who shares a working relationship with Karthik in IPL with 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, explained how people misunderstand the current RCB and Trent Rockets head coach. Karthik interviewed Flower after his team, Trent Rockets, emerged victorious against Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2025 men's competition. Check out Karthik's light-hearted interview with Flower below. Phil Salt Pulls Off Superman-Esque Catch To Dismiss Max Hoden During Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Dinesh Karthik’s Innocent Question to Andy Flower

'Three people over the summer, they haven't found a way to get them to smile... Gautam Gambhir, Nasser Hussain and you' 🤣 Never change, DK! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ORyn8FiNxN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 19, 2025

