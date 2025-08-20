England's wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, apart from being excellent behind the stumps, is known for being a gun fielder as well, which the cricketer showcased during the Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals The Hundred 2025 match, taking a Superman-esque catch. Max Holden, deceived by a slower ball by Josh Tongue, ended up playing an ill-timed shot toward the cover region, where Salt flew to pluck a catch out of thin air and hold the catch at mid-off. Holden managed an 11-ball seven, but his side, Trent Rockets, managed to come out victorious by seven wickets chasing the Manchester Originals' target of 99. Fans can check out Salt's Superman-esque catch below. The Hundred 2025: Uncapped England Pacer Sonny Baker Secures Hat-Trick Following National Side Call-Up .

Flying Superman? Flying Phil Salt!

