Ever since the Elon Musk takeover of Twitter, the micro blogging site is going through many changes. And the latest change that is reflecting on the social media site is the change in colour of verification ticks. Earlier, the colour of verified tick used to be blue across sections. But now it has changed. As per Twitter, the verification ticks will now appear in three colours- Golden (or Yellow), Grey and Blue. Gold tick has been allotted to verified companies or official business accounts. Grey for verified government accounts and the standard blue for individuals. BCCI doesn't fall under the National Sports Federation of India and is autonomous organisation. And that's why, Twitter has reserved golden or yellow tick for Indian cricket board's Twitter handle. Twitter Launches Gold and Grey Checkmarks Along With Blue Tick for Verified Accounts; Know What These Colours Mean and Who Can Get Them.

Golden Tick for BCCI

Explained

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

