Bangladesh beat West Indies emphatically by nine wickets in the 2nd ODI to win the series 2-0. Bowling first, they bundled out the hosts for just 108 runs. Nasum Ahmed was the star of the show, taking three wickets while conceding only 19 runs. Chasing 109 to win the match and series, Bangladesh completed the run-chase in just 20.4 overs with Tamim Iqbal scoring a 50*.

Watch WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Video Highlights:

