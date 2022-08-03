Suryakumar Yadav (76) produced a sensational display as India (165/3) defeated West Indies (164/5) by seven wickets in the 3rd T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the series. It was yet another sensational all-round display by Rohit Sharma's men as they have taken a 2-1 lead in the series.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)