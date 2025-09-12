Internet personality Shadab Jakati caught up with DC (Delhi Capitals)' Sameer Rizvi and what turned out was a fun viral Instagram reel video. Shadab Jakati's content, which has often gone viral on Instagram, hinges on asking such questions/making remarks that in itself contains the answer or response! And following that similar pattern was his conversation with the Delhi Capitals cricketer. After munching on some snacks kept on a table in front, viral sensation Shadab Jakati is seen asking Sameer Rizvi, "Woh 9 September ko shuru hone wala Asia Cup kaunsi tarikh ka hai?" (Asia Cup, which starts on September 9, what date is it?), he asked the Uttar Pradesh cricketer, to which the latter stared at him for a while before bursting out into laughter. Rinku Singh reacted to the viral Instagram video with a 'Hahhahahahh' comment. Harbhajan Singh Opines On India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match, Says 'Jab Tak Deshon Ke Relations Thik Na Ho Jaye, Cricket Nahi Hona Chahiye' (Watch Video).

Viral Sensation Shadab Jakati Interacts With Sameer Rizvi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

Rinku Singh's Comment on Shadab Jakati's Video With Sameer Rizvi

Rinku Singh's comment on Shadab Jakati's video with Sameer Rizvi (Photo credit: Instagram @shadabjakati1)

Another Fun Shadab Jakati Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Hasan (@shadabjakati1)

