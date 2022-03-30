Australia (305/3) booked their place at the 2022 Women's World Cup final with a 157-run win over West Indies (148) in the first semifinal. Alyssa Healy scored a sensational century as Australia set a massive target in a rain-curtailed game. West Indies never looked comfortable during the chase.

#TeamAustralia beat West Indies by 157 runs to secure their spot in the #CWC22 final. pic.twitter.com/cKdCNiebn8 — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2022

