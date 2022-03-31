England defeated South Africa by 137 runs to book a place at the Women's World Cup 2022 finals. Danielle Wyatt scored a sensational century as the defending champions put on a dominant score. Sophie Ecclestone shined with figures of 6/36 as England cruised to a win. They will face record champions Australia in the finals.

All over ☝️ Sophie Ecclestone takes six as England reach the #CWC22 final 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UK53rr5MVy — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)