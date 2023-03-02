Royal Challengers Bangalore have launched their jersey ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The kit has the club's traditional black and red colours and resembles the one sported by the men's team in the Indian Premier League. The RCB crest on the left side is in gold. RCB will open their WPL 2023 campaign against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium. Smriti Mandhana Poses in RCB Jersey With Teammates Ahead of WPL 2023, Writes 'To New Beginnings' (See Pics).

RCB Jersey Pics for WPL 2023:

Introducing our Bold and Stylish kit for #WPL2023! A huge shout out to our title sponsor @KajariaCeramic, our principal sponsors Mia by Tanishq, @Dream11, Vega Beauty, Himalaya Face Care and @pumacricket.#PlayBold #SheIsBold pic.twitter.com/vDNNSbhMBP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 2, 2023

