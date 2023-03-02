Smriti Mandhana posed in Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey alongside her teammates ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The Indian opening batter, who has been named captain of the franchise, stood beside the likes of national teammates Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh and New Zealand star Sophie Devine. Taking to Instagram, the RCB skipper shared the pictures and wrote, "To new beginnings. Ready to play Bold." Mithali Raj Dances to Manike Mage Hithe! Gujarat Giants Mentor Shakes A Leg to Sri Lankan Hit Song With Players Ahead of WPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Poses With Teammates in RCB Jersey

