Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the eliminator after hard-fought wins in Delhi. But later they dominated the eliminator match against Mumbai Indians and also the final game against Delhi Capitals to clinch their first-ever silverware. Along with RCB winning the WPL 2024, the following were the winners of individual awards. Ellyse Perry won the Orange Cap as the highest run scorer, while her teammate 21-year-old Shreyanka Patil won the Emerging Player and Purple Cap awards. Although UP Warriorz were not in the final three contenders for WPL 2024, their star performer Deepti Sharma wins the most valuable player of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Win WPL 2024, Beat Delhi Capitals Women in Final by Eight Wickets.

Shreyanka Patil Wins Emerging Player of the Season in WPL 2024

She was absolutely brilliant throughout the season and the young Shreyanka Patil bags the Emerging Player of the Tournament at #TATAWPL 2024 👏 👏#Final | @RCBTweets | @shreyanka_patil pic.twitter.com/fUNMtRWy1H — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

Ellyse Perry Wins Orange Cap in WPL 2024

Dominance personified 💪 A relentless run-scoring spree & the Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry claims the coveted Orange Cap 👏 👏#TATAWPL | #Final | @EllysePerry | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Z8BVQ0JqzU — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

Shreyanka Patil Wins Purple Cap in WPL 2024

Shreyanka Patil topped the bowling charts with 1⃣3⃣ wickets against her name and won the Purple Cap 🔝 🙌#TATAWPL | #Final | @shreyanka_patil | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/eBcfJn6dBj — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

Deepti Sharma Bags Most Valuable Player Award in WPL 2024

Deepti Sharma put on a brilliant all-round performance for UP Warriorz and won the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament Award 👍👍#TATAWPL | @Deepti_Sharma06 | @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/mT3VPocB6E — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 17, 2024

