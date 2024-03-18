Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the eliminator after hard-fought wins in Delhi. But later they dominated the eliminator match against Mumbai Indians and also the final game against Delhi Capitals to clinch their first-ever silverware. Along with RCB winning the WPL 2024, the following were the winners of individual awards. Ellyse Perry won the Orange Cap as the highest run scorer, while her teammate 21-year-old Shreyanka Patil won the Emerging Player and Purple Cap awards. Although UP Warriorz were not in the final three contenders for WPL 2024, their star performer Deepti Sharma wins the most valuable player of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Win WPL 2024, Beat Delhi Capitals Women in Final by Eight Wickets.

