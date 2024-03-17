Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are all set for an epic clash in the final of the WPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and is likely to continue till 11:00 PM at night and then there will be presentations. It can get too late for the visiting fans to return home hassle free and conveniently. To address the issue, Delhi Metro has revised its timings and DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) is set to continue services till 12:15 AM only for March 17, the day of WPL 2024. Fans welcomed the move and are set to visit the stadium in large numbers. 'Bring It Home' Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant, Head Coach Ricky Ponting Share Motivational Message For Women's Team Ahead of WPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Delhi Metro Revises Timings, DMRC to Run Services Past Midnight

Hassle-free Metro rides for fans, after a historic #TATAWPLFinal 🚇 Delighted to work with @OfficialDMRC in making this happen as fans will now be able to conveniently take the Metro as their ride home, after the game, with the final metro leaving as late as 12.15 AM 🤝… pic.twitter.com/JFLyhCl4fH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 17, 2024

