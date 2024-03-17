Delhi Capitals Women have made it to the WPL 2024 final and will take on the challenge of Royal Challengers Bangalore Women for the title. This is the second consecutive final appearance for DC-W as they made it to the summit clash in the inaugural season too. Ahead of the final, Delhi Capital men's team head coach and captain Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting shared a special message for the DC-W cricketers, motivating them ahead of the big clash. WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning – Similar yet Different Leaders on the Cusp of Trophy.

Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting Share Motivational Message For Women's Team Ahead of WPL 2024 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)