The Women's Premier League 2024 schedule has been revealed. The tournament will be commencing on February 23 and the matches will be played in two stadiums i.e. M.Chinnswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The first match of the WPL 2024 will be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. As per the revealed schedule, the final match of the WPL 2024 will be played on March 17.

WPL 2024 Schedule Revealed

🚨BREAKING: The schedule for the second edition of WPL is out! As reported, the tournament will start in Bengaluru and finish in New Delhi. Start on February 23, final on March 17.#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/O0CsXN88zy— RevSportz (@RevSportz) January 23, 2024

