The Board of Control of Cricket in India awards ceremony for 2024 will take place in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 23 and will have a scheduled start time of 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ceremony will take place just two days before India will play the first Test Match of the series against England on Thursday, January 5. The awards ceremony by BCCI is taking place after a gap of four years. ‘If a Sportsman Pulls Out…’ Kevin Pietersen Calls for Speculations To End After Virat Kohli Withdraws From First Two India vs England Tests Due to Personal Reasons.

BCCI Awards 2024 will take place for the first time post-COVID era. The ceremony could not occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past four years. The awards in the 2024 ceremony will not just be for the last year 2023 but for the past four years because the ceremony never took place.

As per some reports India's former cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri will be awarded a lifetime achievement award. For the Ranji Trophy 2023 season cricketers from team Mumbai Sarfaraz Khan and Shams Mulani will be awarded with highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker awards. Virat Kohli has pulled out from the first two Test Matches against England's five-match Test series and is also likely to miss the ceremony. Also if Kohli wins an award for the cricketer of the year will be his sixth record-extending reward.

On Which TV Channel can the BCCI Awards 2024 be watched?

There are no official statements or announcements made by any of the TV channels to broadcast the BCCI Awards 2024 live. 'Respect Virat Kohli's Privacy' BCCI Requests Media, Fans From Speculating 'Nature of Personal Reasons' Behind Indian Cricketer's Absence From First Two Tests Against England.

Where to watch BCCI Awards 2024 live streaming online

The BCCI Awards 2024 can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and the website so the fans can tune in to watch the awards.

