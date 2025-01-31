Former Indian national cricket team wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha received a standing ovation today in his home ground, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the Bengal vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Both his teammates and players from the Punjab Cricket Team gave the star keeper an ovation, which indicates that this might be the last time the 40-year-old was walking out of the pavilion. The player has appeared in 141 FC games, scoring 7169 runs, which consist of 14 centuries and 44 half-centuries. The end of his jeweled career however isn't a sweet one, with the right-handed batter returning for a duck from seven deliveries. Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Was the Convincing Factor to Delay His Retirement and Play A Last Season For Bengal in Ranji Trophy.

Wriddhiman Saha Receives Guard of Honour

A special and emotional farewell 🫂 Guard of honour and felicitation for Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha who is playing his final First-class match 👏👏#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @Wriddhipops Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/GAuG6Mqk8H pic.twitter.com/DGCJRh4QWT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)