Wriddhiman Saha struck a well-composed 67* off 47 deliveries as Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 15. The victory was set up Gujarat's bowlers, who restricted Chennai Super Kings to 133/5 in the first innings. Hardik Pandya's side then finished off the chase with five balls remaining.

