Yash Dhull, one of the finest youngsters in Indian cricket at the moment, continued his meteoric rise in the sport with a hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut. The right-hander, who made a name for himself by leading India to the U19 Asia Cup and U19 World Cup title wins, showed why he is so highly rated with a fine hundred, while batting for North Zone against East Zone. Earlier, he had hit two hundreds (including a double hundred) on his Ranji Trophy debut.

Yash Dhull Scores Hundred on Duleep Trophy Debut:

19-year-old Yash Dhull in 2022: - Won U-19 World Cup as captain. - Twin hundreds on Ranji debut. - Double Hundred on Ranji Trophy. - Hundred on Duleep Trophy debut. pic.twitter.com/3VJ3DOYIgD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 10, 2022

