India introduced two debutants in the ongoing IND vs. ENG 1st ODI 2025. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana made their first-ever appearances in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue. Ahead of the toss, Yashasvi Jaiswal received his maiden cap from captain Rohit Sharma, and Harshit Rana was handed his debut cap from star pacer Mohammed Shami, with all other players and support members including head coach Gautam Gambhir applauding. Why is Virat Kohli Not Playing in India vs England 1st ODI 2025? Know Reason Behind Star Batter's Absence from IND vs ENG Series Opener

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana Receives Debut ODI Caps

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)