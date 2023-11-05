India were all over South Africa in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5 with the Proteas losing wickets at regular intervals. An interesting incident happened during the 13th over of the innings when Ravindra Jadeja had trapped Heinrich Klaasen but the on-field umpire did not give it out. As the Indian players were discussing whether to opt for the DRS, the stump mic caught Rohit Sharma using a cuss word as he said, "yehi ek batsman hai bh****d." The video of this incident has gone viral. India eventually went for the review and it turned out to be successful with the replays showing three reds. Mohammed Siraj Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUUU’ Celebration After Dismissing Quinton de Kock During IND vs SA CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

