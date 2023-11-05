Mohammed Siraj hit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration after he dismissed Quinton de Kock during India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. The premier fast bowler induced an inside edge of de Kock's bat and the ball crashed into the stumps. Siraj, like he has done several times in the past, instantly came up with the famous celebration in front of a packed Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The video of Siraj performing Ronaldo's celebration has gone viral. ‘Hope You Break My Record…’ Sachin Tendulkar Reacts as Virat Kohli Equals His Tally of 49 ODI Centuries During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

